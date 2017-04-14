Sartaj rubbishes Indian allegations, says Jadhav tried in transparent manner

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the enemy spy was tried under Pakistani laws in a fully transparent manner and has the right to appeal his death sentence within 40 days.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the PM’s advisor said Jadhav was involved in different acts of terrorism in Pakistan and has confessed to his crimes.

“Kubhushan Jadhav was tried according to the law of the land in a fully trransparent manner. His involvement in terrorist activities has been proved,” Aziz told reporters, saying a video was available of Jadhav confessing to his crimes.

He said Jadhav, who was a serving officer in the Indian navy, directed terrorist activities in Gwadar and Turbat and provoked youth in Balochistan into carrying out anti-state activities.

“Why would an innocent man hold two passports, one with a Muslim identity and another as a Hindu?” he asked. Aziz said that, since India could not answer the questions, it had unleashed “a flimsy propaganda campaign” against Pakistan.

“We condemn these baseless allegations from India” about the legal process in Jadhav’s trial.

Aziz added that Jadhav had the option of lodging a mercy petition with the President of Pakistan within 90 days.

He said Pakistan has shared details of the case but had not received any response from the Indian government.

All political parties in Pakistan unanimously agreed that Kulbhushan Jadhav should be given death sentence after going through the legal process, he said.

“The whole nation is solidly united against any threat to Pakistan’s security that may emerge,” he said.