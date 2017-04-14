PM Nawaz announces Rs1 bln for Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday lashed out at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) saying the Sindh government had not done enough to change the fate of the people in the district.

He said that the people will reject those who just raise hollow slogans and do nothing for the progress and development of masses and the country, the PM said this while addressing a big public gathering at Jacobabad.

The Prime Minister announced one billion rupees for the development projects of Jacobabad. He also announced a number of development schemes for Jacobabad. He said that modern vocational training centre for women will be sent up in Jacobabad. He announced 100 transformers for Jacobabad. He also announced setting up of Passport centre in Jacobabad. He said all the villages will be electrified. He also announced increasing gas line in the district. He also announced the initiation of PM health Card programme in the district.

He said that PML-N will win the next general election on the basis of its performance. The Prime Minister expressed dismay that no development work has been started in the province, particularly in Jacobabad district.

He questioned the provincial government why the people of the district were deprived of the basic needs of life. He said the facilities that have been provided in Punjab should also be available to the people of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N government restored peace in Karachi. He said now the federal government will complete the tasks that the provincial government has failed to complete. He said revolutionary steps will be taken for provision of basic facilities like clean drinking water and education in Jacobabad.

He said the government has started a number of projects in communication and energy sector to meet the demands of the new era. He said the energy projects will help overcome power load-shedding issue by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said that Prime Minister is committed to the welfare and uplift of the people of the province. He said that PML-N government established peace in Karachi by taking action against the terrorists and dacoits. He said PPP government has completely failed to deliver in the province.

He expressed the hope that the amount will be spent in a transparent way for the welfare of the people of the district.