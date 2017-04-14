Nasir Jamshed refused to meet PCB representatives: Shahryar Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahryar Khan on Friday said former opener Nasir Jamshed had refused to meet the board’s representatives in the UK for investigation into the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

Speaking to media earlier today, Khan said the PCB had sent its representatives to the UK to contact Jamshed for progress in the investigation but the suspended cricketer had refused to meet them.

“We have a lot of evidence against the charged players,” he said in response to a question about the hearing by the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal today.

Jamshed, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News earlier today, denied allegations against him and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the PCB.

“I am willing to cooperate with the PCB but request that the NCA inquiry should be completed first,” he said.

Denying reports related to him in the media, Jamshed said: “I have not changed my residence nor am I hiding from anyone.”

The PCB on Tuesday formally charged Nasir Jamshed for refusing to cooperate in and obstructing its anti-corruption investigation.