Khalid Latif challenges PCB tribunal’s charges in Lahore High Court

LAHORE: Suspended cricketer Khalid Latif challenged the spot-fixing charges against him in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

Latif, who last month had indicated he would take the battle to the courts, has challenged the proceedings by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption tribunal relating to the PSL corruption allegations against him.

The batsman wrote in his petition that the PCB’s anti-corruption unit and tribunal do not have the jurisdiction to investigate the spot-fixing charges.

Latif has been charged for breaching Articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3, 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB’s anti-corruption code. He faces five charges on counts relating to fixing and failure to report it, and another charge of attempting to lure other players to fixing.

Latif’s lawyer had informed during a hearing before the tribunal last month that his client had rejected all the allegations and would take the case to trial.

Latif, along with fellow suspended batsman Sharjeel Khan, is scheduled to face the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal at the National Cricket Academy today.

The tribunal, set up to hear the alleged corruption charges against the players, is headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider and comprises former PCB chairman retired Lt Gen Tauqir Zia and former Test captain Wasim Bari.