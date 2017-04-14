JI would register cases against the KE

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman warned K-Electric that the party would besiege the offices of the company, if KE increases load shedding.

Addressing an emergent press conference, he said that the JI would turn its sit-ins against KE into besieges of the company’s office. He also warned that the party would register cases against the KE and its accomplices if people were killed by load shedding amid heatwaves.

He demanded of the KE administration to mend its ways and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to citizens.

In his reaction to the KE’s statement regarding load shedding due to low gas pressure, he said that the company gets tariff set on the bases of furnace oil and shamelessly announces to increase load shedding due to low gas pressure. The situation clearly indicates that the company has been deceiving the citizens in connection with the prices of electricity, he added.

Engr. Naeem further said that KE has become a mafia and its corruption and incompetency have surfaced. He was of the view that the KE administration has issued the statement after securing support from the provincial and the federal governments.

He further said that the KE has not been generating electricity as par with its capacity and Karachiites are being forced face power outages just because of the greed of company’s administration.

The JI leader said that the company keeps furnace oil based turbines closed and only run machines that run on gas, the most cheaper fuel. He added that the electricity being generated only by gas is provided to the citizens of Karachi.