COAS, Afghan ambassador discuss bilateral relations

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The COAS and ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest including security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations.

According to an ISPR press release from April 7, COAS Gen Bajwa said every Afghan was as dear to him as every Pakistani.

“Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am for every Pakistani” to Afghan media members who visited ISPR.