Uzair Baloch says he acted on Zardari’s orders

KARACHI: More details emerged out of the confessional statement of infamous Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch on Thursday as he claimed that he had forcibly vacated 30 to 40 bungalows and apartments near Bilawal House in Karachi on the orders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Uzair in the statement claimed that he also provided assistance to Awais Muzaffar Tappi and Zardari in occupying 14 sugar mills.

He said that the bounty on his head and cases against him were dropped after the intervention of Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

According to the details that emerge on Wednesday, Uzair had mentioned that he and his wife were facing threats to their life, from political figures including Asif Ali Zardari.

The kingpin of Lyari gang war had accepted involvement in several charges against him in a confessional statement in front of a magistrate last year.

The gangster, known for his pivotal role in Lyari gang war, was nabbed by the Rangers on January 30, 2016, and within a year handed over to the army for ‘leaking sensitive information’ to the country’s enemies.

After his 90-day remand in the Rangers’ custody, the gangster had made a confessional statement in front of a magistrate on April 24, 2016, where he accepted the charges levelled against him.

He also revealed that he leaked ‘sensitive information’ to foreign agencies. He claimed that a man identified as Haji Nasir, an alleged member of the Iranian intelligence agency, had introduced Uzair to other members of the agency.