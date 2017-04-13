Tourism activities in Swat on peak this year: MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD: Tourism activities in Swat Valley on its peak this year,Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will make Swat like Switzerland of Pakistan, Swat, one of the major tourist attractions of Pakistan said Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor.

Talking to APP, Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said after restoration Peace in the country,Swat valley witnessed a remarkable tourist flow during the previous years and it is projected that this figure would expected to increase by this year.

People of Swat were ready to welcome tourism in their valley.

PTDC is making efforts to revive tourism in the Switzerland of Pakistan that has one of the oldest civilizations history and one of the beautiful scenery one could ever see he added.

He said PTDC has three Motels and One Restaurant located in Saidu Sharif, Miandam, Kalam and Chakdara respectively these Motels and Restaurant were built for promotion of tourism when the private sector was shy to invest in this area.

These Motels and Restaurant were providing high standard facilities to tourists for the last many decades. Abdul Ghafoor said that due to increase of tourists flow to this area prefabricated rooms were being added in the existing Motels as well as in other areas especially Malam Jabba for which lands on lease will be acquired.

He said District Nazim of Swat Muhammad Ali Shah appreciated the role of PTDC all over Pakistan especially in Swat for promotion of tourism.

He assured every possible cooperation of District Administration in the field of tourism.