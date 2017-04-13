PPP using ‘Sindh card’ to hide failures: PML-N

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry has said that the PPP was is using the ‘Sindh card’ to divert criticism on their mis-governance in the province.

Talal alleged that the “gang of thieves are issuing these statements in panic and frustration,” further adding, “PPP has looted Sindh for eight years – they have turned Karachi into garbage den.”

“It would have been better if the CM had issued threats against the thieves sitting behind Murad Ali Shah. They steal electricity and because them others have to pay for it. We have always given right to Sindh

“Health, education, Metro – Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is giving to the province– all subjects of the provincial government.”

Chaudhry said that the people of Sindh are now questioning about the usage of funds from the National Finance Commission.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf leader, Naeemul Haq said that the federal government does not take provincial governments in confidence.

“We think that they are harming federation. Only CM Punjab is given importance, he is taken on international tours, the government has completely ignored Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh are being ignored.