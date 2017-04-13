PML(N) leaders knowingly or unknowingly become ideological brethren of the Indian Congress: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the present Muslim League leadership needed to be acquainted with the Pakistan Movement as it was totally ignorant of the circumstances in which this Muslim homeland came into being.

The PML(N) leaders have, knowingly or unknowingly, become ideological brethren of the Indian Congress and are terming Pakistan as a state having no religion and are declaring this country as a secular state only to please Modi, he said while talking to the media after a WAPDA Paigham function at Mansoora here on Thursday.

The JI chief said it was not proper for Defense Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif to say that Pakistan was not the state of any particular religion or sect. The statement of the Minister had hurt the sentiments of millions of people and rubbed salt on the wounds of the families of the martyrs of the Pakistan movement, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan had been established only in the name of Islam and the Quaid e Azam had stated on more than one hundred occasions that Pakistan would be the citadel of Islam and the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet would be its constitution.

If Islam was not the founding ideology of this country, why millions of people had staged history’s biggest migration, he asked.

He said that the foundation of Pakistan was not any ethnicity, regionalism, economy or politics. It was Islam, which still remained its identity, he added.

Sirajul Haq deplored that some people were bent upon putting the country’s integrity at stake for friendship with India. These people a soft treatment to RAW agent Kulboshan only to strengthen ties with India. However, he said, the nation would not allow the rulers to release Kulboshan in the manner CIA agent Raymond Davis had been released.

He said that if Kulboshan was executed, no other Kulboshan would dare to enter this country for sabotage.

Sirajul Haq said that the abduction of Lt. Col. Rtd) Habib was a matter of national honour. He said if Col Habib had any hand in Kulboshan’s arrest, why wasn’t there adequate security for an important officer like him.

The JI chief criticized the labour policy of the government. He said that workers problems could not be solved merely by observing Labour Day. The workers must be given basic rights, including security of job besides basic facilities of education and health.

He said that the Labour policy was framed only keeping in view the number of registered industrial workers. However, he said that lakhs of workers such as the farm labour and those working at kilns, hotels, and workshops were not registered. These workers were denied basic rights, required prompt government attention.

Sirajul Haq said that the workers who filled the national exchequer by working day and night, were the real strength of the country. On the other hand, the corrupt rulers who plundered billions of the public money had not given anything to the country except poverty, ignorance, and disease.

Later, while addressing the Khatm e Bukhari ceremony at Mansoora mosque, the JI chief said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and Islam would be its identity till the Day of Judgment. Those dreaming of converting the country into a secular and liberal state would fail in their nefarious designs, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that according to authentic surveys, 99 per cent of the Pakistanis desired the enforcement of the Shariah. He said if the rulers did not change their plans to drop the Islamic provisions of the constitution and the law relating to the Finality of the Holy Prophet, the two hundred million people of the country would throw them out.

The ceremony was also addressed by Maulana Abdul Maalik, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Ch. Muhammad Aslam Saleemi and Pro. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan..