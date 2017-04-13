OPF to assist returnee workers from S.Korea for finding jobs

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is launching a project for re integration of returnee workers from South Korea after completion their tenure and assist them for finding jobs in different Korean Companies in the country.

An official source told APP Thursday that Pakistan and South Korea has agreed to collaborate for provision of job opportunities to returnee Pakistani workers.

He said that the government has given top priority to provide all possible services to our migrant workers and Pakistani community living in different parts of the world.

Recently, in this regard the Federal Minister has directed the OPF to hold consultation with the Korean Embassy officials to collaborate in providing jobs to returnee workers from Korea and other countries.

He told that government of Korea will continue receiving trained labor forces from Pakistan to work in different industries in Korea.

He said that many Korean companies working in Pakistan will be contacted to accommodate the returnee workers in those companies.