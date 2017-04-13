One student dead, several injured in Mardan University clash

MARDAN: A student died and several others injured in firing and ransacking in Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan on Thursday. The university was closed for indefinite time period.

Police said that firing and ransacking took place at Garton Campus of Abdul Wali Khan University over allegations of blasphemy.

A student identified as Mishal was killed over allegations of blasphemy while five others were injured who were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.