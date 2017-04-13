OEC to export doctors to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will send doctors to Saudi Arabia this month.

Talking to APP Thursday, Managing Director, Perveez Ahmed Janjua said the OEC recently held organized walk-in interview for the selection of consultants, specialists and resident doctors for Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

A delegation of Ministry of Health KSA was visited Pakistan and selected doctors for different region including Asir, Baha and Bisha Region.

They required the services of doctors as consultant, specialists and resident in internal medicine, pediatric, general surgery, orthopedic, family medicine, guiana and obeys anesthesia and radiology.