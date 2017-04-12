Rangers arrest five terrorists from Karachi’s Moach Goth area

KARACHI: Rangers have arrested five terrorists linked with the banned Al-Qaeed in the Indian Sub-continent and seized explosives from their possession in a targeted action in Moach Goth on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Colonel Qaiser Nawaz said that Rangers had carried out an action in Moach Goth area on a tip-off that Al-Qaeeda (Sub-continent) men entered into the area.

Giving further details, he said that five terrorists were arrested and eight kilograms of explosives, one suicide vest and four ball-bombs were recovered from them.

He said that one of the arrested identified as Tahir Zaman alias Boxer got training from Afghanistan. Another accused Nawaz, who was an expert of making IEDs, provided medical aid to militant Javed Swati. One Bilal was a close aid of Tahir, a key accused in Safoora carnage.