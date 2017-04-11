West Indies win toss, bat against Pakistan

PROVIDENCE: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat in the third and last match of their One-Day International series against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

Light drizzle and concern about damp spots on the pitch delayed the start.

On the heels of a 74-run defeat in the second match on Sunday which levelled the series at 1-1, the home side have dropped 20-year-old fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and drafted in left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul for his first ODI in three-and-a-half years.

Pakistan retain the same eleven that rebounded from defeat in the opening match.

There was concern over the fitness of left-arm fast bowler Mohammed Aamir, who injured his bowling shoulder during the second match, but he has been passed fit to play.

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel also successfully came through a fitness test on his right hamstring before the toss and will spearhead the home side’s attack as they seek their first ODI series win over Pakistan for 26 years.

Teams:

West Indies – Jason Holder (capt), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Kieran Powell, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Veerasammy Permaul, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan – Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Aamir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Simon Fry (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)