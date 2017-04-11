Two champions among seven Russians to compete as neutrals at worlds: IAAF

PARIS: World champion hurdler Sergey Shubenkov and high-jumper Maria Kuchina are among seven Russian athletes granted permission to compete as neutrals while the Russian track and field team is banned for doping, the IAAF said on Tuesday.

“I wish to thank the Doping Review Board for their continued dedication and diligence in assessing these applications,” said IAAF president Sebastian Coe, clearing the seven to take part in international competition, including the World Championships in London in August.