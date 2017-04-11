PCB issues notice of charge to Nasir Jamshid

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday issued a Notice of Charge to former opener Nasir Jamshaid for violation of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

Nasir who has been accused for his alleged involvement in the spot fixing scandal, which rocked the Pakistan Super League in March this year in Dubai, is in England these days.

“Nasir has been given a time-frame of 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge,” said a PCB spokesman here.

The PCB also referred Shahzaib Hassan’s matter to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, he said.

Shahzaib was among four cricketers including Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan and Muhammad Irfan, who were allegedly involved in the spot fixing scandal.

Irfan is the only cricketer whose fate has been decided in the spot fixing scandal as he has been banned for one year and fined one million rupees.

“PCB’s investigations with regard to any potential breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code will carry on as the PCB continues with its relentless commitment to uproot the menace of corrupt practices from the game of cricket,” said the spokesman.