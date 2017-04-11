Mexico City construction site collapse kills at least seven

By Agencies -
61

MEXICO CITY: At least seven people died and 10 were injured in Mexico City after a collapse at a construction site for a multi-story parking garage, officials from the mayor’s office said.

The accident took place Monday afternoon when many workers were in the area, which forms part of a building site for a shopping center.

“There was a flaw in the construction process,” the director of the capital’s civil protection service, Fausto Lugo, told Televisa television, also confirming the death toll.

Mexico-City-construction-site-collapse-1

The accident took place after a heavy load was placed incorrectly, he said, adding that the local prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation.

It caused a collapse from the third-floor level to the basement, according to reports.

Teams of rescuers were working overnight to locate other workers who may have been trapped in the rubble.

Print Friendly
SHARE
Agencies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY