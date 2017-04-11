Mexico City construction site collapse kills at least seven

MEXICO CITY: At least seven people died and 10 were injured in Mexico City after a collapse at a construction site for a multi-story parking garage, officials from the mayor’s office said.

The accident took place Monday afternoon when many workers were in the area, which forms part of a building site for a shopping center.

“There was a flaw in the construction process,” the director of the capital’s civil protection service, Fausto Lugo, told Televisa television, also confirming the death toll.

The accident took place after a heavy load was placed incorrectly, he said, adding that the local prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation.

It caused a collapse from the third-floor level to the basement, according to reports.

Teams of rescuers were working overnight to locate other workers who may have been trapped in the rubble.