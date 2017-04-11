Kalnoshan is a terrorist, and must be executed: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that RAW agent Kalboshan Jadhav was a terrorist and had sneaked into Pakistan for terrorism and Islamabad must not yield to any outside pressure on his death sentence.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the Defa e Pakistan Council, he said that Kalboshan had not sneaked into this country to relish mangoes or to have milk at his aunt’s home. He was a terrorist and had confessed his crime. Therefore, there was no option except to execute him.

The JI chief said that Pakistan was facing numerous threats both from within the country and from abroad. Pakistan is the only state after the state of Madina that was established on an ideology, and it can’t gain strength without the enforcement of the Islamic system, he said. Betraying the Pakistan ideology would be tantamount to betraying Pakistan, he added.

Sirajul Haq said “We all want the enforcement of the system given by Allah, and if the rulers believe Allah as the real Sovereign, they must also enforce His system,” he said.

The JI chief said that the nation had been disappointed over the observation of the Chief Justice of the Shariat Court regarding interest system.

He said that massive financial terrorism had been going on in the country for decades and the Panama leaks, Wiki leaks, DAWN leaks, Dubai properties, and Surrey Palace, were the irrefutable proof of that. He said the JI had approached the Supreme Court against corruption and for the safeguarding the country’s ideology. He however said that if the masses lost confidence in the judiciary, they would take the law in their own hand.

Sirjul Haq said that foreign powers had thrust their ideology upon this country because of huge loans drawn from IMF and World Bank. It was due to foreign pressure, that educational institutions had been placed under the control of foreign funded NGO which were advancing their own agenda.

He said that on the approval of fresh IMF loan, the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was overjoyed in the way a barren couple was overjoyed on having a child.

The JI chief said that the rulers wanted the rule of law as in the western countries. However, he said, the rulers must keep in mind that in the west , even the animals had their rights. On the other hand, in this country, the people had to stage sit-in for the registration of an FIR for a dozen murders in Model Town.