PM assures all resources for PAF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appreciating the role of Pakistan Air Force in safeguarding country’s air frontiers, said his government would ensure provision of all necessary resources for its further advancement.

He was talking to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of Air Staff who called on him here Monday at the PM House.

The Air Chief briefed the Prime Minister on professional and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force. The Prime Minister said the Pakistan Air Force has invariably played a crucial role in the national defense.