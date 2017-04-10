Jufelhurst School: JI demands strict action against culprits

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has strictly condemned the Sindh government over its initiative to knock down the building of government-run Jufelhurst School.

Visited the building on Monday, he said that instead of promoting education in the province, the government is sheltering those who are demolishing educational institutes just for their own monetary interests.

He assured the area residents and affected staffers and students that the JI would never fight for the rights of citizens. He further said that only suspending a station house officer will not do, the government will have to take solid steps against all those involved in demolition of the school building.

Any such attempt against education will not be tolerated any more and the authorities will have to go through the accountability for what has been done to the school.

He further said that the demolition of a school that had already been declared national asset was a tragedy. He said that citizens pay taxes so children of needy people would be provided with quality education but unfortunately the government is not showing any interest in this regard.

The JI leader demanded of the government to take strict action against the demolition of the school’s building. He warned that the JI will be taking the matter to its logical end. He also warned that the party, will hold agitation in connection with the school’s distruction, along with the issue of K-Electric.—APP