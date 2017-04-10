JI appreciates death sentence for Indian spy

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has welcomed the death sentence announced to RAW agent Kalboshan Yadev and said that stern steps were essential to foil the enemy designs against this country.

Commenting on the decision, the JI chief said that India’s secret agency RAW had laid a net work in Pakistan to destabilize her. He said that Kalboshan was not an individual, he was representing a terrorist organization as was active against Pakistan. He said that India was involved in terrorism in this country and was patronizing several such outfits.

The JI chief said that the Pakistan government should have produced Kalboshan at international forums to apprise the world community of India’s conspiracies. He said, the government had not presented the issue to the world in an effective manner. He said, had India captured a Pakistani involved in similar activities, she would have produced him before the United Nations.

He said that the Pakistan’s embassies abroad should take the world community in confidence on this score.

JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, while commenting on the decision against Kalboshan, said that the nation hoped that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Foreign Ministry would apprise the world community of India’s terrorist net work in this country. He said that New Delhi would raise hue and cry over this decision but Islamabad should not submit to Indian pressure.

Liaqat Baloch said that the Prime Minister had not mentioned Kalboshan at the United Nations on which the Pakistani nation had been disappointed. He expressed the hope that the Prime Minister would fully defend this decision.

Liaqat Baloch pointed out that Kalboshan had confessed of running a subversive net work in

Balochistan and that he had been involved in terrorism in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other big cities.

It was an irrefutable fact, he said that India was involved in terrorism in this country and was using the Afghanistan soil for this purpose. India’s brutalities in Held Kashmir were also not hidden.—APP