Indian agent Kulbhushan Yadav awarded death sentence: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: India spy Kulbhushan Yadav has been awarded death sentence, ISPR said on Monday.

DG ISPR Major General Asif posted on his Twitter account that Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav has been awarded death sentence after trying at the Field General Court Marshall (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act.

The DG said that Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian national arrested from Balochistan on March 3, 2016, had been awarded death sentence. The Indian spy had confessed to his involvement in various terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

The DG ISPR added that Yadav had confessed before the Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, organise and coordinate espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destablise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

The COAS has confirmed the Indian spy’s death sentence today, the ISPR statement said.