Huge fire erupts at wooden box godown in Karachi’s Saddar area

KARACHI: A huge fire broke out at a godown of wooden crates near fire station in Saddar area on Monday afternoon.

Reports said that the fire erupted at the go down of wooden boxes. Officials of the fire department had declared a third-degree fire.

Fire tenders from the entire city have been called in to extinguish the fire and the process would take over two hours, they said. However, no casualty has so far been reported.

The fire had also caused severe traffic jam in entire Saddar area, causing hardships for commuters.

Meanwhile, chief minister taking notice of the fire incident directed the Karachi commissioner to take all possible measures to put out the fire and ensure smooth traffic flow in the area.