DERA GHAZI KHAN: Five terrorists were killed in a targeted action conducted under the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad by Rangers in Cheera Thal area here on Sunday morning.

According to ISPR, Rangers carried out a targeted action in Cheera Thal area of Dera Ghazi Khan, killing five terrorists. The action was taken under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the statement added.

In an exchange of fire Sipoy Kamran was martyred while Deputy Superintendent Rangers Haroon got injuries, it further said.