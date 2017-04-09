Hundreds stranded as heavy traffic jam continues on Khi-Hyd motorway

KARACHI: The Karachi-Hyderabad motorway remained clogged all through Sunday morning as heavy traffic jam continued since last night, Geo News reported.

Traffic on the Khi-Hyd motorway was blocked after a trailer broke down near Kathore Saturday night, resulting in hundreds of vehicles being stranded. Some of the traffic as a result was diverted towards the other route (Hyd-Khi), resulting in heavy jam there as well due to wrong way.

The situation worsened because of construction work underway at different sections of the motorway. According to motorway police, vehicles coming the wrong way intensified the jam.

Some ambulances were also stuck on the roads during the night; however, motorway police helped them out.

Several stranded vehicles ran out of fuel, while passengers had to experience severe inconvenience as they were left without access to food, water and other facilities.

A motorway spokesperson said earlier today the motorway would be cleared in around two hours; however, several hours later the motorway continues to be blocked.

Motorway police has assured efforts are underway to clear the routes.