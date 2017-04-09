Erdogan, Yıldırım emphasize unity at Istanbul ‘Yes’ campaign rally

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım highlighted the importance of unity at the grand ‘Yes’ campaign rally in Istanbul’s Yenikapı square on Saturday.

Thousands of people flocked to the Yenikapı Square in Zeytinburn district to attend the ‘Yes’ campaign rally. Over a million people reportedly attended the rally on Saturday, where Erdogan and Yıldırım urged people to vote ‘Yes’ in the upcoming referendum.

“Are you ready to completely get rid of FETO, the PKK, Daesh, and the DHKP-C terrorist organizations?” Erdogan asked the crowd.

The Gulenist terror group (FETÖ) is accused of orchestrating last July’s defeated coup, which killed 249 people and left some 2,200 injured. The PKK’s decades-long terrorist campaign against Turkey has claimed some 40,000 lives.

Stressing how “significant” the referendum is for Turkey’s future, Erdogan said the country’s short-lived governments of the past were “signs of instability”.

“If stability had been ensured, our development would have been twice of what it is now,” he said.

He also argued that some previous leaders from various political parties had favored a presidential system, “but they just could not start the change.”