At least 13 dead, dozens injured in explosion near Cairo

CAIRO: At least 13 people have been killed and 42 others injured in a deadly explosion near a church some 90 kilometers from here on Sunday, media reported.

State television confirmed an explosion had occurred but have not yet given casualty figures.