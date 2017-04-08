Younis Khan decides to retire from international cricket

KARACHI: In an unexpected move, veteran Pakistani Test cricketer Younis Khan has decided to retire from cricket, media reports said Saturday.

Khan is expected to make a formal announcement in this regard at a press conference later in the day, according to sources.

“Younis Khan is one of the best batsmen we have had. And he has always given his best for Pakistan,” said former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

“Younis was always a very hard-working player. He was proactive in all fields of the game, whether it was batting, fielding, helping others out during practice. He was a proper team-man. The way he has handled his image, he will always be respected for it,” said Akram.

Khan is shy of 23 runs to reach the 10,000-runs mark in Test cricket. He is part of the Test squad that is set to play against West Indies.

Earlier this year, Khan became the first player in the history of Test cricket to score centuries in 11 countries when he smashed his 34th century at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia, tying him with Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara in the all-time list at 6th place for most hundreds.

Khan has played 115 matches in his Test career, scoring a total of 9,977 runs at an average of 53.06. He knocked his highest score being 313 against Sri Lanka in February 2009.