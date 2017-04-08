PM Yıldırım tells US VP Pence Turkey is ready for support after Syria airstrike

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım told US Vice President Mike Pence in a phone call on Saturday that Ankara is ready to provide any kind of support in Syria after the recent US airstrike on a Syrian regime airbase.

The prime minister also told Vice President Pence that a no-fly zone should be considered to prevent attacks similar to the Assad regime’s chemical airstrike which killed dozens of people.

Yıldırım said that setting up a safe zone in Syria should be considered due to the possibility of a new migration wave toward Turkey.

Pence thanked Yıldırım for the support Turkey expressed, and said that the US government considers dialogue and cooperation with Turkey to be important, and added that the US wants to improve cooperation with Turkey in Syria even more.