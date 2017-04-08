Four dead in Sweden truck attack, driver at large

STOCKHOLM: A massive manhunt was underway for the driver of a stolen truck that ploughed into a crowd outside a busy department store in central Stockholm Friday, killing four and injuring 15, Swedish police said.

A national police chief, Stefan Hector, said the police’s “working hypothesis is that this is a terror attack.”

One man was arrested in connection with the attack but the driver remained at large, police said.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, the arrested man is a 39-year-old of Uzbek origin and a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he had strengthened the country’s border controls.

“Terrorists want us to be afraid, want us to change our behaviour, want us to not live our lives normally, but that is what we’re going to do. So terrorists can never defeat Sweden, never,” he said.

If confirmed as a terror attack, it would be Sweden’s first such attack with a deadly outcome.

Pictures taken at the scene showed a large blue truck with a mangled undercarriage smashed into the Ahlens department store.

Witnesses described scenes of terror and panic.

One witness identified only as Dimitris told the Aftonbladet the truck came “out of nowhere.”