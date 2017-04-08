FIR registered against Dr Arif Alvi, three PTI MPAs

KARACHI: On the request of Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC), a case was registered on Saturday against four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

In-charge Enforcement and Security CBC reported the incident to the police, following which the case was registered against Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Arif Alvi, three Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), and three counsellors for making threats and rioting during a protest.

Earlier on April 7, Dr Alvi held Darakshan SHO Ahsan Zulfiqar by the neck when the latter stopped him from entering the CBC office on Friday.

Alvi claimed that as a citizen of the country, he had the right to be let in. However, according to the police, he was stopped for trying to break into the office with a group of people.