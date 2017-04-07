Homs governor says ‘Syria govt won’t change’

HOMS, Syria: The American missile attack on Syria won’t topple its government or change the policies of Damascus, the governor of Homs province said after a barrage of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles targeted a Syrian airfield located there.

“The Syrian leadership and Syrian policy will not change,” Talal Barazi said in a phone interview with Syrian state television. “This targeting was not the first and I don’t believe it will be the last.”