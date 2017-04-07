Homs governor says ‘Syria govt won’t change’

Speaking live on Al-Mayadeen TV, Barazi said that there were dead and injured in the strike on airbase. The number of casualties was not immediately clear.
Earlier, Barazi told Reuters that firefighting and rescue operations were under way at the Shayrat airfield after the US attack, but that he believed that there were not many casualties on the ground.
Barazi said Washington’s escalation of the conflict in Syria only served terrorist groups such as Islamic State.
The governor said that the base played a significant role in the recent capture of the city of Palmyra from IS.
The Syrian state TV called the attack “American aggression”.
On Friday, US warships in the eastern Mediterranean fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian airfield, with Pentagon claiming that it was used in a chemical weapons attack against a rebel-held town in Idlib province on Tuesday.
The retaliation came before the UN or the OPCW, the chemical weapons watchdog, could investigate the incident. Washington sided with the rebel-linked activists, which accused Damascus of killing civilians with toxic gas.