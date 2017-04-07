Jamaat-e-Islami adopts unique way to protest against K-Electric

KARACHI: Tired of K-Electric’s excessive billing, tariff hike and loadshedding, the Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday adopted an unique way to protest against the power utility by bringing three buffaloes carrying placards with “K-Electric” written on them at the headoffice of the company.

A large number of JI leaders, workers, members of civil society and others have gathered outside the K-Electric’s headoffice located in DHA area. Special arrangements have been made for the women and children protesters due to rising temperature in the city.

The participants of the protest offered Jumma prayers outside the KE head office. The protesters also brought with them three buffaloes carrying placards inscribed with “K-Electric”.

Earlier, local administration gave approval to JI for holding the protest.

Sources said that high-ranking officials of a paramilitary force had assured the JI that no action will be taken against the party if it stages a ‘peaceful protest’.