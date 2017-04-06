Siraj ul Haq urges world community to take notice of chemical weapons use in Syria

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the world community to take notice of the use of chemical weapons on the Syrian people by the Bashar al Asad regime.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the chemicals attack was a crime against humanity.

He deplored that the colonial powers were adding fuel to the fire of civil war in Syria and Iraq.

The JI chief said that the colonial powers were once again conspiring to further divide the Muslim world especially Middle East and the entire region was being driven towards regional, racial and ethnic biases. Iraq had already been divided in three parts while Syria had been split into five parts.

Libya and Yemen had also been thrown into a civil war and the international and regional traders of arms and ammunition would not allow the war to come to an end.

Sirajul Haq said that during the last six years, Basha’r administration had killed lakhs of innocent Syrians while around ten million had been forced to migrate. Like his father Hafiz al Asad, Bashar had crossed all limits of tyranny. Yet, the international political players were keen to keep him in the saddle only to advance their selfish interests.

The JI chief urged Russia and Iran not to support Bashar, and instead stop him from committing more crimes.