Pakistan welcomes US offer for mediation to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the US offer for mediation to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In an interview, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said India had been rejecting mediation on Kashmir by any third country due to its hegemonic designs in the region.

He said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also made a similar mediation offer on Kashmir soon after assuming his office which was hailed by Pakistan.

The Spokesman said that India is perpetrating state terrorism on innocent civilians in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wants peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries including India for peace and economic development in the region.

Nafees Zakaria, however, said it is a well-established fact that India is continuously trying to destabilise Pakistan through different tactics.

He said the entire world knows that Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism while India is behind it.

The Spokesman said Indian intelligence agent Kulbhushan Yadav’s confessional statement about his involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan is a clear proof in this regard.