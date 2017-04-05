Zardari promises party workers PPP will form next government

GARHI KHUDA BAKSH: Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples` Party Asif Ali Zardari promised his workers and supporters that the party will be in power after the next general election.

Speaking at the 38th death anniversary of the founding leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said: “Like I made it possible to have the party`s nominee to be Chairman Senate despite lacking a simple majority. I promise you that soon we will have our Prime Minister too. We are ready for election this year.”

Taking a jibe at the party`s political rivals; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he remarked: “I have been in Punjab for just 15 days and political situations for the Ballaywallay and Sherwallay have turned worst.”

“When Jiye Bhutto will be chanted in every single district these Pettos will run away.”

In reference to the forthcoming verdict expected in the Panama leaks case, Zardari said: “We are waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. We will see what will happen with them. We don’t think there has ever been justice, PPP has always faced injustice, let’s see what happens with them.”

On CPEC, the PPP leader said: “Let them dance and take credit for CPEC, history will write that it was a project initiated by us. Let alone CPEC, they even tried to take ownership of the nuclear programme.” Zardari added that “those who have evil eyes on PPP, I want to tell them that we were not scared before nor are we now.” The former president further said that not only have the electricity prices increased, but it [electricity] has also become rare in the country today.”

Later, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto told workers that the rulers are only worried about safeguarding the money looted from the national exchequer.

“These rulers are pushing the country towards destruction. They do not care about the country’s security but to save themselves following the Panamagate probe,” he said.

Bilawal told his workers to not expect any glad tidings from the rulers. The masses, he said, will not rest until these rulers are ousted from power.

“The masses now need to rid of these cowardly, ineligible and corrupt rulers once and for all,” he said. The PPP chairman questioned the federal government as to why the profitable institutions are being sold, power and gas loadshedding are still occurring across the country, and dependency on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains when they are claiming that the country is on the path to progress.

He also criticised the government for failing to eliminate terrorism, which he said was a result of not implementing the National Action Plan (NAP).—Agencies