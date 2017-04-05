Six martyred in suicide attack on census team in Lahore

LAHORE: At least six persons were martyred Wednesday morning in a suicide bombing targeting a census team and accompanying security personnel on Lahore’s Bedian Road, government and security officials said.

The martyred included four Army personnel, Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan said, adding that between 14 to 15 people were injured in the explosion.

Khan confirmed the blast was a suicide bombing.

He said experts are yet to determine the amount of explosive material used in the attack but confirmed that the target was a census team.

“The chief minister has called an emergency meeting of all security personnel. The Inspector General Police and provincial intelligence representatives will be part of the meeting,” said the provincial government spokesperson.

Khan confirmed four military personnel and two civilians were martyred and 15 individuals were injured in the blast. “Two of the 15 injured are critical,” he said.

Photos from the scene of the attack showed two vans and a motorcycle which were damaged by the explosion.

Security sources said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, but it was unclear if the bomber carried out the attack on foot or riding a motorcycle.

“I was standing a hundred steps away from the incident,” an eyewitness told media. “I called 112 [Emergency Ambulance Service] which reached the site 20 minutes later.”

Rescue teams reached the site soon after the incident was reported, while security personnel cordoned off the area.