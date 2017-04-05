Pakistan positively engaged in promoting regional peace: COAS

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan is engaged in promoting peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan is positively engaged to bring about peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan,” the army chief said while addressing the British think-tank, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), in London on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During his speech, Gen Qamar, who is on a three-day visit to Britain, shared his thoughts on the geo-political environment, security challenges and role of Pakistan and its army towards peace and stability.

He also highlighted prospects of the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) towards economic development of the region.

The forum appreciated candid expression of the army chief and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards peace and stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gen Qamar also attended a reception hosted by the Pakistan High Commission and hailed the role of overseas Pakistanis towards the country’s progress.

He also met members of the Pakistani community, assuring them that the military shall perform its due role for the country’s security.

“The army chief apprised them about the environment in Pakistan, achievements in efforts against terrorism, and projected its results through the whole-of-nation approach, the military’s media wing added.

“All Pakistanis expressed their pride in role and contributions of Pakistan Army towards well being of Pakistan.”—Agencies