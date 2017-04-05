NA body concerned over procedural delays of PSO management

ISLAMABAD: National Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources considered the issues pertaining to grant of NOC by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to the owners of the petrol pumps after expiry of their lease agreement.

Meeting of the NA Body P&NRs was held chair of MNA Ch. Bilal Ahmad Virk here on Tuesday.

The Committee members have shown their displeasure on the procedural delayed of the PSO management. However, the Managing Director, PSO informed the committee that PSO was doing its best for resolving such kind of problems.

The Committee directed the Managing Director for release of leased land of Iqbal Fuel, Wahdat Road, Lahore at the earliest. The General Manager, PSO ensured the Committee that needful would be done within one month.

He further ensured that NOC in this regard would be issued unconditionally by PSO. The Committee also directed that delay of NOC matter for Abdullah Filling Station, should be resolved on priority basis.

The Committee discussed the matter regarding theft of crude oil from oil field in District Karak, KPK. The Home Secretary, KPK informed the Committee that they have made their efforts to stop the theft in question areas, however, due to short of security staff they were unable to stop the theft of oil.

Moreover, he stated that the matter of oil theft should be referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) because he was of the opinion that it seems loss of national exchequers.

The Committee decided that NAB should be called in the next meeting for their views on the matter. The Committee directed to FIA and Home Secretary, KPK for further consultation before the upcoming meeting of the Committee. The Committee has also shown its concern on the cooperation of provincial government (KPK) in this regard.

While considering the measures taken by the KPK government to address the theft of gas in districts Hangu and Karak. The Committee was informed by the honourable Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources that KPK government has not fulfilled its agreement for release of 10 % funds from royalty collection to the protection of gas sector in KPK. The Committee unanimously decided that legal experts from KPK government and Federal Government would be called in the next meeting of the Committee to resolve the matter. The Honourable Chairman of the Committee has shown its displeasure on the delaying tactics using by the concerned.

The meeting was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, MNAs; Malik Ihtebar Khan, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Shehryar Afridi, Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem, Sajid Ahmed, Ms. Shahjehan Muneer Mangrio, Secretary M/o P&NR, Senior Officers of the concerned departments. —APP