MASHHAD, Iran : A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck 76 km east-southeast of the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

Mashhad is the second most populous city in Iran and capital of Razavi Khorasan Province. It is located some 970 kilometers from Quetta.