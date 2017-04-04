Zardari promises party workers PPP will form next govt

GARHI KHUDA BAKSH: Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari promised his workers and supporters that the party will be in power after the next general elections.

Speaking at the 38th death anniversary of the founding leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Tuesday, he said: “Like I made it possible to have the party`s nominee to be Chairman Senate despite lacking a simple majority. I promise you that soon we will have our Prime Minister too. We are ready for election this year.”

Taking a jibe at the party`s political rivals; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he remarked: “I have been in Punjab for just 15 days and political situations for the Ballaywallay and Sherwallay have turned worst.”

In reference to the forthcoming verdict expected in the Panama leaks case, Zardari said: “We are waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision. We will see what will happen with them. We don’t think there has ever been justice, PPP has always faced injustice, let’s see what happens with them.”

On CPEC, the PPP leader said: “Let them dance and take credit for CPEC, history will write that it was a project initiated by us. Let alone CPEC, they even tried to take ownership of the nuclear programme.”

Zardari added those who have evil eyes on PPP, I want to tell them that we were neither scared before nor are we now.” The former president further said that not only have the electricity prices increased, but it [electricity] has also become rare in the country today.”

Asif Ali Zardari slammed his political opponents while labelling them as Paper Tigers

The PPP co-chairman said Bhutto faced suppression and mistreatment but himself and Benazir Bhutto kept raising their voice for the country.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed during his speech that PPP is not afraid of people who are targeting the party.

Asif Ali Zardari also paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and expressed that atrocities had been committed against the former prime minister.

He let it be known that the aim behind this annual public gathering was to bring to light the sacrifices offered by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“We have always been the victims of character assassination,” claimed Asif Zardari.