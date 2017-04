TOKYO: Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning, hit by slack US car sales data and the yen’s rise after a deadly subway explosion in Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.40 percent, or 76.54 points, to 18,906.69 by the lunch break, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.41 percent, or 6.29 points, at 1,510.74.