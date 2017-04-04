Rulers interested in Panama’s verdict, not about well-being of people: Bilawal

GARHI KHUDA BAKSH: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the rulers were only interested in Panama’s verdict than care about the well-being of the people.

Speaking during a ceremony at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the 38th death anniversary of the founding leader of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal said, “What was Bhutto’s crime? All the children know that Bhutto’s crime was that he wanted to bring freedom in the country. He made Pakistan a nuclear power.“

“Sadly, till now Bhutto has not gotten justice neither have his heirs,” he remarked.

Bilawal said that it was PPP founder gave sacrifices for democracy and for country’s future as giving sacrifice was their heritage.

“Bhutto is the name of the ideology and not just a person.”

“We are engaged in an ideological battle. They [the rulers] have neither any economic nor any foreign affairs policy.”

“Mian Sahab, the people of Sindh know you well,” he remarked. “You [Nawaz Sharif] claim that your heart goes out to the people. However, you have done nothing for the people,” Bilawal alleged. “Mian Sahab, you are playing a very dangerous game. “

“I completely trust the youth of the country,” he stressed. The youth should not be aloof to the problems of the country. “It is us [the youth] who have to finish the menace of corruption.”

He called the youth to join him in his struggle and support the party. The leader also spoke about female empowerment and said that his mother set an example for women empowerment.

Bilawal said that “imperialists and their cronies” had conspired to plant the seeds of religious extremism in the country 40 years ago, but the PPP’s war against religious extremism started even before and continues to this day.

Bilawal also took the occasion to criticize government leaders for lacking the ability to make the right decisions at the right time, saying they were too busy trying to figure out new ways to “save their black money”.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his accomplices are beating the drum of progress, but where is this progress in reality,” he questioned.

“Gas development programmes are banned across Pakistan but gas connections are still being distributed amongst the cronies of PML-N,” he added.

“They are making a fool of everyone in the country,” he said.

“Mian sahab, you can fool yourself, but you can’t fool the 200 million people of Pakistan,” he added.

The Sindh government had announced a public holiday on the day in the province.

Security had been beefed up in and around the Bhutto family mausoleum and over 7,000 police personnel were deployed.

A big crowd of enthusiastic party workers and admirers of Z.A Bhutto participated in the public meeting to pay tributes to the iconic politician.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari had reached Naudero earlier in the day to attend the rally.

A mushaira was also held before the address of the leaders.

PPP followers, otherwise more commonly known as jiyalas, from all walks of life came to attend the rally and participated with fervour.

Earlier, speaking at a rally in Garhi Khuda Bux, Pakistan Peoples Party- Shaheed Bhutto chairperson Ghinwa Bhutto said that progress does not come just after building roads. Economic terrorism is the worst form of terrorism, she remarked.

Around 7,000 police officers, including female cops and traffic police personnel, have been deployed to ensure security of the rally along with aerial surveillance. Female cops and traffic police personnel

After the rally, a high-level party meeting at Naudero House will be held, which will be attended by members of the PPP central executive council.