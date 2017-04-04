Major reshuffle in NAB; six DGs transferred 

ISLAMABAD: The top hierarchy of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was shuffled on Tuesday as six director generals (DGs) of the bureau were transferred.

According to a notification issue here, some six DGs of the Bureau were transferred and given new assignments.

As per the notification, DG NAB Sukkur Altaf Bawana was appointed as DG NAB Karachi. DG Chairman Secretariat Nasir Iqbal was transferred and posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi, former DG NAB Rawalpindi Ateek ur Rehman was transferred to Multan, and Director International Cooperation NAB Headquarter Irfan Naeem Mangi was appointed as DG NAB Quetta.

The additional charge of DG NAB Sukkur was handed over to Fayaz Qureshi.

The Supreme Court on March 29 ordered the removal of three military officials and a civilian inducted into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with inherent disqualification.