JI for immediate implementation of Sartaj Aziz Committee recommendations

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has called for immediate implementation of the Sartaj Aziz Committee recommendations and the federal cabinet decisions regarding the tribal areas and declaring the tribal areas a part of the Khyber P.

He was addressing the JI workers from Bajaur, Mehmand, Orakzai and Karam agency and Waziristan, attending JI central workshop at Mansoora, through radio link from Islamabad.

Sirajul Haq said that the delaying tactics in the merger of FATA into Khyber P. were not acceptable. He demanded that the Khyber P. provincial government be given powers in respect of the tribal areas and the funds reserved for the tribal areas be handed over to the provincial government with immediate effect, enabling it to undertake development and other routine work.

The JI chief said that the British rulers had introduced the oppressive F.C.R, to deny freedom to the valiant tribal people, but even after seventy years of independence, the tribal areas were being ruled under the same black law. Around ten million tribal people were at the mercy of the Political Agents and Tehsildars.

He said the rulers in Islamabad had not honoured the commitments of the Quaid e Azam to the tribal people as the Quaid e Azam had termed the tribal people as unpaid defenders of Pakistan’s security.

He said that even now, attempts were being made to push the tribal people to the wall. He said that the JI stood by the tribal people and would raise its voice for them at every forum.

Sirajul Haq stressed that the reforms in the tribal areas should be completed within the current year and these areas be merged into Khyber P. before the next elections.