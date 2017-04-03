SHC restores IG AD Khawaja, orders acting IG to quit

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has suspended the provincial government’s notification regarding removing IG A D Khawaja, restoring the top police officer till the next hearing here on Monday.

The SHC also ordered acting IG Sardar Abdul Majeed to quit the charge with immediate affect.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Muneeb Akhtar while hearing the removal of IG case cancelled the provincial government’s notification and restored the Sindh police chief. The bench also directed acting IG Sardar Abdul Majeed to quit the charge with immediate affect.