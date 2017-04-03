SC restores PML-N KP MPA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday restored Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Zia-ur-Rehman as the MPA, rejecting the decision of Peshawar High Court.



Earlier the PHC asked the Election Commission of Pakistan on March 12 to de-notify Rehman as an MPA of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly over a petition that stated Rehman had a fake degree of seminary.

It also mentioned that he made a false statement in his nomination papers, by putting different qualifications in the nomination papers for general election of 2008 and 2013.The petition was filed by a competitor of Rehman.

The Supreme Court refuted the high court’s decision over a request filed by Rehman in which he stated the issue should have been raised with the election tribunal at the time of the 2013 general elections. Rehman is an MPA from PK-54, Mansehra-II.