KARACHI: A security guard was killed when he resisted robbers from snatching his gun in Buffer Zone area of the city late Sunday night.

According to the police, three robbers on a motorbike were at a CNG station in Buffer Zone. Before looting the filling station, they tried to snatch the guard’s weapon.

Since the Guard resisted, the robbers opened fire, leaving him injured. The 55-year-old guard was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.