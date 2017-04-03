Party funds’ misuse case: PTI again challenges ECP’s jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer has once again questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s constitutional jurisdiction to hear a petition regarding alleged embezzlement in the party funds.



A bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the case today (Monday).

Reacting to Imran Khan’s fresh move, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the PTI Chief will have to ‘answer for his misdeeds and corruption.’

In a statement, she remarked that PTI leader is now avoiding giving details of his party’s foreign funding before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Imran Khan should answer for investing people’s donations in businesses, she added.

The State Minister further stressed that the PTI workers and the entire nation want Imran Khan to provide details of foreign funding of the party.